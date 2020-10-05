Hallan en Egipto 59 sarcófagos que datan de hace 2,600 años

SAKKARA.- Después de meses de parón por la pandemia del coronavirus, Egipto ha presentado este sábado el primer descubrimiento de envergadura de los pasados meses:
59 sarcófagos de madera en perfectas condiciones con sus momias, que datan de 2,600 años atrás.
El Covid-19 no ha desalentado las ambiciones arqueológicas de
Egipto y, tras dos meses de excavaciones, el país de los faraones ha anunciado a bombo y platillo el descubrimiento de un total de 59 ataúdes de madera, con sus momias intactas.
Junto a la
pirámide de Zoser, considerada la más antigua de la historia y que reabrieron a principios del pasado mes de marzo, presentaron a los ataúdes y momias al público en un evento al que acudieron 43 embajadores y más de 200 periodistas de todo el mundo.
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (L) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (R) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (C-R) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (C-L) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities of Egypt Mostafa Waziri (C-L) speaks next to a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (R) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (2-R) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (C-R) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (C-L) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian archeologists work on one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People stand around sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian archeologists open one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Abierto, Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People look at one of the statues on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People sit near sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
-FOTODELDIA- Giza (Egipto), 03/10/2020.- Varias personas inspeccionan los sarcógagos descubiertos en la necrópolis de Saqqara, Giza, Egipto, el 3 de octubre de 2020. Una misión arqueológica egipcia descubrió un total de 59 ataúdes intactos y sellados en tres entierros, a una docena de metros de profundidad en la necrópolis de Saqqara. Se espera que los ataúdes de 2500 años, que se cree pertenecen a los sacerdotes de la 26ª dinastía, sean transferidos al Gran Museo Egipcio. (Egipto) EFE / KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (R) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (4-R) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- A man looks at one of the statues on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian archeologists work on one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- A man stands near sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- A view of one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People stand near sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- A man stands near sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- People inspect the sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Members of the press gather around sarcophagus on display after they were discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian archeologists unveil one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (C) looks at one of the sarcophagi discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
Giza (Egypt), 03/10/2020.- Egyptian Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Khaled al-Anany (L) and Secretary-general of the Supreme Council of Antiquities Mostafa Waziri (R) examine a sarcophagus discovered at Saqqara Necropolis, Giza, Egypt, 03 October 2020. An Egyptian archaeological mission uncovered a total of 59 intact and sealed coffins in three burial shafts dozen of meters deep in the Saqqara necropolis. The 2500 years old coffins, believed to be belonging to the 26th Dynasty Priests, are expected to be transferred to the Grand Egyptian Museum. (Egipto) EFE/EPA/KHALED ELFIQI
❮
❯ Sarcófagos nunca abiertos
Casi una treintena de los 59 sarcófagos descubiertos yacían este sábado ante la muchedumbre, cubiertos con una tela, tras permanecer más de
2,600 años bajo las arenas del Bubasteum, el área del sitio arqueológico de Sakkara dedicado a la diosa gata Bastet, la garante del amor, la armonía y la protección.
Los cofres, que siglos después todavía mantienen el color, pertenecen al Periodo tardío y, en concreto, a la dinastía XXVI (664-525 a.C), la última antes de la conquista persa, dijo a los periodistas el secretario general del Consejo Supremo de Antigüedades, Mustafa Waziri.
Él mismo, junto al
arqueólogo egipcio Zahi Hawass y al ministro de Turismo y Antigüedades, Jaled al Anani, abrieron por primera vez dos ataúdes de madera completamente sellados, de los que surgieron dos momias cubiertas con tela y adornos dorados en perfectas condiciones.
De acuerdo con Waziri, todas las
momias pertenecen a altos sacerdotes y oficiales del Antiguo Egipto que vivieron en la antigua capital de Memfis, algo poco usual en esta localización en la que habitualmente se encuentran animales momificados.
"Aquí
no solo hay momias de gatos, hablamos de los acólitos de Bastet y encontrar un número tan grande de momias humanas significa que la adoraron durante el periodo tardío, el medio y el nuevo", señaló Waziri sobre el descubrimiento. Más descubrimientos
La tumba, una sepultura vertical de más de 11 metros de profundidad,
contiene "más sarcófagos" que todavía no se han sacado a la superficie pero que pertenecen a "las amantes, los familiares y los vecinos" de un sacerdote que decidió enterrar su cuerpo "lo más cerca posible del templo de la diosa Bastet", según Waziri.
Asimismo, también se han descubierto
28 estatuas del dios Ptah Sokar, protector de los muertos y patrón de los herreros, y que habitualmente se asocia con Osiris por su apariencia de halcón.
Las excavaciones de esta misión egipcia en la necrópolis de Sakkara
empezaron en abril de 2018, cuando se descubrieron decenas de animales momificados, siendo los más destacados los escarabajos y los cachorros de león por su rareza.
En la temporada que viene, las autoridades egipcias esperan encontrar decenas de otros sarcófagos, además de otras reliquias, en estos enterramientos verticales, que tienen diferentes niveles que pueden alcanzar una profundidad de hasta 12 metros.
De acuerdo con el ministro de Antigüedades, las momias
serán trasladadas al Gran Museo Egipcio (GEM), ubicado a la sombra de las pirámides de Guiza y que será inaugurado en 2021, mientras que las otras estatuas serán repartidas por otras exposiciones.
Al Anani, que se mostró "muy contento" por el descubrimiento, presumió de que los trabajos arqueológicos han continuado en Egipto "a pesar de la Covid-19", siempre con medidas preventivas y con un objetivo claro para las autoridades: "impresionar al mundo".- EFE