Revelan impresionantes vídeos de un calamar gigante avistado en el Mar Rojo

MÉXICO.- Un grupo de científicos de OceanX tuvo un increíble encuentro con un calamar gigante en la profundidad del Mar Rojo mientras hacía una exploración. Las imágenes las acaban de revelar.

Damage from the fire was extensive and as the ferry was flooding, people were evacuated off the ship. There was one reported death. Attempts to pull the empty ferry back to shore were unsuccessful, so a few days after the fire, the ferry fully sank into the Red Sea.