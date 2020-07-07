Influencer infertil anuncia que espera a su primer bebé

Breanna Lockwook es una influencer que alcanzó su popularidad al compartir sus esfuerzos por convertirse en madre y retratar la dolorosa realidad de la infertilidad.
Tras cuatro años de varias inyecciones, en los cuales sufrió dos abortos -que le valieron varias lágrimas-; Breanna por fin espera a su primer hijo “hecho con mucho amor y un poco de ciencia”, gracias a un vientre subrogado que le fue prestado por su propia madre; Julie.
Breanna recibió ayuda de su madre
“Mi mamá llevará y traerá al mundo a nuestro bebé. El mayor apoyo de mi vida nos estará dando nuestra mejor bendición”, escribió la influencer en la imagen en la que ella y su esposo aparecen enseñando las imágenes de los econogramas y su madre, a un lado, luciendo un pronunciado embarazo.
you ladies heard it first! but announced today on our personal page. This was a big step for me. Thinking and praying for each and every one of you! They say, “It takes a village to raise a child”, but for some it can take a village to HAVE a child... ⠀ ⠀ We are happy to announce, finally, ...⠀ BABY LOCKWOOD IS ON THE WAY! ⠀ ⠀ Made with a lot of love, and a little bit of science...⠀ Baby Lockwood will be brought into this world via GESTATIONAL CARRIER, and this little miracle’s carrier is quite a special one. ⠀ ⠀ MY MOM.⠀ My mom will be carrying and delivering our baby!⠀ ⠀ The biggest supporter in my life is giving us our biggest blessing. My beautiful mama is carrying her first grandchild, Aaron and my biological child, as a gestational carrier!⠀ ⠀ Aaron and I had our reproductive DNA taken, fertilized, tested, and frozen via IVF, as my mom breezed through every preliminary test she took, to be able to give us this gift. Defying the odds at 51 years old, she’s pushing reproductive science out of the box, as ONE of only a handful of surrogates NATIONWIDE to deliver their grandchild via gestational surrogacy!⠀ ⠀ The trials and tribulations of infertility was undoubtedly the hardest venture we have had to face in our lives. ⠀ ⠀ In short that included...⠀ ⠀ 1311 days⠀ 476 injections⠀ 64 blood draws⠀ 7 surgical procedures ⠀ 3 rounds of harvesting eggs⠀ 19 frozen embryos ⠀ 8 IVF frozen embryo transfers total⠀ 4 failed embryo transfers⠀ 1 singleton miscarriage⠀ 1 twin miscarriage ⠀ 1 ectopic pregnancy ⠀ Countless tears⠀ ⠀ Sharing this adventure with my mom has been the most unique and amazing experience. Surrogacy is truly the most selfless gift. She is the pure example of “you would do anything for your kids”, and if i can even be half of the mother she is, I know i’m doing something right...⠀ ⠀ I want to give a special thanks to Dr. Kaplan with @fertilitycentersofillinois for his compassion and care in this field.⠀ ⠀ Baby Lockwood we can’t wait to meet you...⠀ See you in November!
Breanna explica que su madre, de 51 años, desafió todo pronóstico al pasar las pruebas para poder gestar a su primer nieto.
Incluso la pandemia del Covid-19 no ha logrado acabar con el sueño de esta pareja, que asiste con especial cuidado a las revisiones de su madre. El embarazo no ha presentado mayor riesgo.
Friday we went to check up on our little baby. Sadly my husband can’t attend many appointments because of the new rules with the virus, but we always try to take pictures and video of everything. We got this awesome picture of our little one in 4D! AND we know the gender!!! Do you think this babe is a sweet little boy or girl!?
“Ella (su madre) es el puro ejemplo de que ‘harías cualquier cosa por tu hijos’, y si puedo ser la mitad de la madre que es, sé que estaré haciendo algo bien…”, sostiene la influencer en su publicación.
La pareja también anunció que el bebé que esperan es una niña, a la que primeramente recibirán en noviembre próximo.- Con información de RT en Español y El Heraldo.