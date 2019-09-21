Jóvenes en el mundo exigen medidas contra el cambio climático (fotos)

NACIONES UNIDAS.— Apenas finalizada una huelga que sacó a
cientos de miles de jóvenes de las aulas a las calles en todo el mundo, dirigentes juveniles se han reunido en la sede de las Naciones Unidas para exigir medidas drásticas contra el cambio climático.
La activista sueca de 16 años
Greta Thunberg, quien inició la movilización con su protesta solitaria frente al parlamento de su país, dijo al secretario general de la ONU, Antonio Guterres, que los jóvenes están unidos y es imposible frenarlos.
Greta Thunberg saluda a Antonio Guterres, secretario general de la ONU
BRUSELAS (BÉLGICA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Bruselas (Bélgica). Millones de jóvenes tomaron este viernes las calles de más de 150 países para exigir contundencia ante la crisis climática, en el marco de una huelga global cuyo acto central fue una multitudinaria movilización en Nueva York.
SÍDNEY (AUSTRALIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Sídney (Australia).
DRESDE (ALEMANIA), 20/09/2019.- Estudiantes sostienen una señal que dice 'No dejen que la tierra se cuelgue' durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Dresde (Alemania).
BERLÍN (ALEMANIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Berlín (Alemania).
TIRANA (ALBANIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Tirana (Albania).
NUEVA YORK (EE.UU.), 20/09/2019.- La activista Greta Thunberg habla durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Nueva York (Estados Unidos).
ZAGREB (CROACIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Zagreb (Croacia).
BOGOTÁ (COLOMBIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en la Plaza de Bolívar en Bogotá (Colombia).
RÍO DE JANEIRO (BRASIL), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Río de Janeiro (Brasil).
Prague (Czech Republic), 20/09/2019.- A girl with painted face attends a protest against climate change at the Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, 20 September 2019.
WASHINGTON (ESTADOS UNIDOS), 20/09/2019.- Un joven abraza un globo inflable durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes frente al Capitolio de los Estados Unidos, en Washington, DC (EE.UU.).
MADRID (ESPAÑA), 20/09/2019.- Decenas de personas se concentran durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en los alrededores del Congreso de los Diputados, en Madrid (España).
MANILA (FILIPINAS), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Manila (Filipinas).
ATENAS (GRECIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Atenas (Grecia).
WAGENINGEN (ALBANIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Wageningen (Holanda).
CIUDAD DEL CABO (ALBANIA), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Ciudad del Cabo (Sudáfrica).
TIRANA (ALBANIA), 20/09/2019.- Una mujer sostiene una señal que dice 'La tierra toca a todo el mundo' durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Moscú (Rusia).
LONDRES (R. UNIDO), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Londres (Reino Unido).
CIUDAD DE MÉXICO (MÉXICO), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Ciudad de México (México).
BOMBAI (INDIA), 20/09/2019.- Activistas y estudiantes participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Bombay (India).
MONTEVIDEO (URUGUAY), 20/09/2019.- Personas participan durante la denominada "Global Climate Strike" o "Huelga del Clima", este viernes en Montevideo (Uruguay).
Los Angeles (United States), 20/09/2019.- US actress Jane Fonda speaks at a rally during the international Global Youth Climate Strike in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2019.
Los Angeles (United States), 20/09/2019.- Students and supporters march during the international Global Youth Climate Strike in Los Angeles, California, USA, 20 September 2019.
Budapest (Hungary), 20/09/2019.- Following the call of Fridays For Future Hungary and Extinction Rebellion Hungary young environmentalists stage a protest in Budapest, Hungary, 20 September 2019.
Budapest (Hungary), 20/09/2019.- Following the call of Fridays For Future Hungary and Extinction Rebellion Hungary young environmentalists stage a protest in Budapest, Hungary, 20 September 2019.
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks as she takes part during the Climate Strike, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in New York.
Athens (Greece), 20/09/2019.- Activists call for climate change action during a Global Strike for Climate rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, 20 September 2019.
Athens (Greece), 20/09/2019.- Activists call for climate change action during a Global Strike for Climate rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, 20 September 2019.
Athens (Greece), 20/09/2019.- Activists call for climate change action during a Global Strike for Climate rally at Syntagma Square in Athens, Greece, 20 September 2019.
Budapest (Hungary), 20/09/2019.- Following the call of Fridays For Future Hungary and Extinction Rebellion Hungary young environmentalists stage a protest in Budapest, Hungary, 20 September 2019.
Karachi (Pakistan), 20/09/2019.- People participate in a climate march, organised by Climate Action Now, in Karachi, Pakistan, 20 September 2019.
Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg arrives to the podium to speak as she takes part during the Climate Strike, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in New York.
Lahore (Pakistan), 20/09/2019.- People participate in a climate march, organised by Climate Action Now, in Lahore, Pakistan, 20 September 2019.
Belgrade (Serbia), 20/09/2019.- A dog stands next to the banner reading 'System change, not climate change', during a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 20 September 2019.
Belgrade (Serbia), 20/09/2019.- Young people carry banners during a demonstration as part of the Global Climate Strike rally in Belgrade, Serbia, 20 September 2019.
Washington (United States), 20/09/2019.- Youths hold up a sign that reads 'Green New Deal' at the West Front of the US Capitol during the DC Climate Strike March in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019.
Brussels (Belgium), 20/09/2019.- Protesters hold a sign reading 'Bye Bye* to Biodiversity' take part in a demonstration as a part of the Fridays for Future global climate strike in Brussel, Belgium, 20 September 2019.
Ecuadorians gather in front of government palace during a global protest on climate change, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Zagreb (Croatia), 20/09/2019.- Croatian students and citizens protest against climate politics in downtown Zagreb, Croatia 20 September 2019.
Washington (United States), 20/09/2019.- Youths walk down Pennsylvania Avenue while participating in the DC Climate Strike March in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019.
Ecuadorians gather in front of government palace during a global protest on climate change, in Quito, Ecuador, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.
Washington (United States), 20/09/2019.- A youth touches an inflatable globe at the West Front of the US Capitol as crowds dispersed following the DC Climate Strike March in Washington, DC, USA, 20 September 2019.
Paris (France), 20/09/2019.- Protesters gather during a global climate strike demonstration in Paris, France, 20 September 2019.
New Delhi (India), 20/09/2019.- Indian activists and students gather for a protest against climate change in New Delhi, India, 20 September 2019.
Tula May shouts her support for speakers as students participate in a Global Climate Strike event at the Tennessee State Capitol, Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, in Nashville, Tenn.
Johannesburg (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- Some of the thousands of environmental activists including Extinction Rebellion march in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
Colorado College sophomore Ryan Freedman, right, joins students as they chant Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Istanbul (Turkey), 20/09/2019.- Ulas Bilir holds a banner reading 'declare climate emergency situation' during a global climate strike demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey, 20 September 2019.
Cape Town (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- Protesters take part in the Global Climate Strike as they march to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
Cape Town (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- A protester takes part in the Global Climate Strike as they march to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) departs after speaking at the Youth Climate Strike in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
Johannesburg (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- An environmental activist dressed as a panda marches during the Climate Strike march in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
Johannesburg (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- One of the thousands of environmental activists including Extinction Rebellion members march in Johannesburg, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
Students concerned about climate change take part in a "climate-strike" rally at City Hall Plaza Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 at City Hall Plaza in Boston.
Cape Town (South Africa), 20/09/2019.- Protesters take part in the Global Climate Strike as they march to parliament in Cape Town, South Africa, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) departs after speaking at the Youth Climate Strike in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Protesters carry banners and signs as they march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Protesters carry banners and signs as they march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Protesters carry banners and signs as they march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- A protester carries sign at the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Protesters carry signs at the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Thousands of protesters march in the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Protesters carry signs at the Youth Climate Strike in lower Manhattan in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2019.
New York (United States), 20/09/2019.- Sixteen-year-old climate activist Greta Thunberg (C) embraces the organizers at the Youth Climate Strike in Battery Park in New York, New York, USA, 20 September 2
Luego de escuchar a los jóvenes activistas el sábado, Guterres los elogió por haberlo transformado de pesimista en optimista en la lucha contra el calentamiento global.
La activista fijiana Kamal Karishma Kumar dijo que la juventud mundial exigirá cuentas a los gobernantes. Si éstos no toman medidas contra el cambio climático, el voto juvenil los expulsará de sus puestos, aseguró.