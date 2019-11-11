La reina Isabel II se despide de las pieles reales

CIUDAD DE MÉXICO.- La tendencia de proteger a los animales y salvarlos de la crueldad llegó al palacio de Buckingham y; a partir de este año, la reina Isabel II dice ‘no’ a usar pieles reales en su vestuario; incluso se reveló que para protegerse del frío en la próxima temporada, usará pieles sintéticas.
De acuerdo a libro de Angela Kelly, “The Other Side Of The Coin“; la reina Isabel está dispuesta a dejar de usar pieles a favor del movimiento protector de animales.
“Si Su Majestad debe asistir a un compromiso en un clima particularmente frío; a partir de 2019 se usará piel sintética para asegurarse de que se mantenga caliente”, revelación que fue confirmada por el palacio de Buckingham.
Los nuevos atuendos de la reina Isabel II como abrigos, sombreros, cuellos y túnicas ceremoniales, entre otras prendas, estarán elaborados con pieles sintéticas.
Según Royal Central, un abrigo usado en Eslovaquia en 2008 se ha modificado para colocar pieles falsas en el lugar del adorno de visón. Sin embargo, los accesorios antiguos se conservarán tal cual.
Hasta el momento se desconoce si esta medida llegará también para las familias de Meghan Markle y Kate Middleton y el resto de los integrantes de la familia real de Inglaterra.