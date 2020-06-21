Las fotos del espectacular eclipse solar con "anillo de fuego"

MÉXICO.- Este fin de semana
inició el verano y un espectacular eclipse solar anular se vio en algunas partes del mundo, un fenómeno astronómico que se caracteriza por el 'anillo de fuego' que se forma alrededor de la Luna.
La
luna trata de ocultar todo el Sol, pero se mantiene a la vista enseñando únicamente sus bordes, dando lugar a una asombrosa imagen que solo se produce cuando la Luna está tan alejada de la Tierra que no puede cubrir el Sol. En esta ocasión, según la NASA, el satélite cubrió e l 99.4% del astro solar.
El eclipse se vio como p
arcial en el sureste de Europa, África y Asia, además se pudo observar como anular en una pequeña franja del continente asiático, África, y diversas zonas europeas.
Lamentablemente, este fenómeno no fue visible en México, pero aquí una recopilación de las mejores
fotos
Sanaa (Yemen), 21/06/2020.- View of a partial solar eclipse as seen from Sanaa, Yemen, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB
Mumbai (India), 21/06/2020.- An image taken using an X-ray plate as a filter shows the silhouette of a highway lighting pole while a partial solar eclipse is seen in the clouded sky over the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
Kathmandu (Nepal), 21/06/2020.- Nepalese people use special protective glasses to observe a partial solar eclipse in Kathmandu, Nepal, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA
Bangkok (Thailand), 21/06/2020.- About 40 percent of a partial solar eclipse is visible from Bangkok, Thailand, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire.' (Incendio, Tailandia) EFE/EPA/NARONG SANGANK
Hong Kong (China), 21/06/2020.- A composite picture shows different stages of an annular partial solar eclipse over Hong Kong, China, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire.' (Incendio) EFE/EPA/JEROME FAVRE
-FOTODELDIA- JAMMU (INDIA) 21/06/2020.- Vista del eclipse solar en la localidad de Jammu, India este domiingo 21 de junio. EFE/ Jaipal Singh
-FOTODELDIA- CHIAYI (TAIWÁN) 21/06/2020.- Vista del eclipse lunar desde la ciudad de Chiayi en Taiwán este domingo 21 de junio. EFE/ Ritchie B. Tongo
Gwangju (Korea, Republic Of), 21/06/2020.- People observe a solar eclipse at the Gwacheon National Science Museum in Gwangju, South Korea, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire.' (Incendio, Corea del Sur) EFE/EPA/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT
(200621) -- NAIROBI, 21 junio, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Imagen del 21 de junio de un eclipse solar parcial en Nairobi, capital de Kenia. (Xinhua/Li Yan) (ah) (da) (ce)
(200621) -- LIANGSHAN, 21 junio, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Imagen del 21 de junio de 2020 de un eclipse solar parcial en el distrito de Butuo, provincia de Sichuan, en el suroeste de China. (Xinhua/Li Mengxin) (ah) (da) (ce)
Fotos: Agencias.
A solar eclipse is seen though Astro Solar glass in Chiayi City, southwest of Taiwan, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)
Mumbai (India), 21/06/2020.- An image taken using an X-ray plate as a filter shows the silhouette of a bird perched on a power cable while a partial solar eclipse is seen in the clouded sky over the outskirts of Mumbai, India, 21 June 2020. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbra) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in imperfect alignment. During this annular eclipse ñ the first of the decade ñ the Moon appears to cover the Sun, leaving the Sun's halo as a visible rim forming an annulus, popularly known as the 'ring of fire. (Incendio) EFE/EPA/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A crow sits on roof of a house as the sun forms crescent during solar eclipse in New Delhi, India, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)
-FOTODELDIA- Kokino (República de Macedonia del Norte), 21/06/2020.- Vista de un eclipse solar anular parcial visto entre las nubes desde Kokino, Macedonia del Norte, el 21 de junio de 2020. Un eclipse solar parcial ocurre cuando una porción de la Tierra está envuelto por la sombra (penumbra) proyectada por la Luna cuando ésta pasa entre nuestro planeta y el Sol en una alineación imperfecta. Durante este eclipse anular, el primero de la década, la Luna parece cubrir al Sol, dejando el halo del Sol como un borde visible que forma un anillo, conocido popularmente como el "anillo de fuego". EFE / GEORGI LICOVSKI:
-FOTODELDIA- Sanaa (Yemen), 21/06/2020.- Un niño usa anteojos protectores especiales para observar un eclipse solar parcial en Sanaa, Yemen, 21 de junio de 2020. Un eclipse solar parcial ocurre cuando una porción de la Tierra está envuelta por la sombra ( penumbra) proyectada por la Luna cuando pasa entre nuestro planeta y el Sol en una alineación imperfecta. EFE / YAHYA ARHAB
-FOTODELDIA- El Cairo (Egipto), 21/06/2020.- Vista de un eclipse solar anular parcial visto desde El Cairo, Egipto, 21 de junio de 2020. Un eclipse solar parcial ocurre cuando una porción de la Tierra es engullida por el elenco de sombras (penumbra) por la Luna a medida que pasa entre nuestro planeta y el Sol en una alineación imperfecta. Durante este eclipse anular, el primero de la década, la Luna parece cubrir al Sol, dejando el halo del Sol como un borde visible que forma un anillo, conocido popularmente como el "anillo de fuego". EFE / MOHAMED HOSSAM
(200621) -- JINAN, 21 junio, 2020 (Xinhua) -- Imagen del 21 de junio de 2020 de un eclipse solar parcial en Jinan, provincia de Shandong, en el este de China. (Xinhua/Zhu Zheng) (ah) (da) (ce)
Foto: Twitter.
