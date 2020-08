''Laura'' podría ser un catastrófico huracán de categoría 4

We're getting our first daytime look at Major Hurricane #Laura over the Gulf of Mexico.



This morning, Buoy 42395 reported seas to 37.4ft and wind gusts to 93kts as Laura passed nearby. @NOAA's National Data Buoy Center assembles buoy observations here: https://t.co/o3hgFclOJG pic.twitter.com/B2mxX6seXI