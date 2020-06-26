Mujer trans y de talla grande, la nueva imagen de Calvin Klein

En redes sociales el nombre de la marca de ropa interior ha generado polémica
EE.UU.— Aprovechando la celebración de Mes del Orgullo LGBT+, la marca de ropa interior Calvin Klein seleccionó a una mujer transgénero de talla grande para ser la imagen de su nueva campaña.
Y con un gran anunció en Nueva York de Jari Jones fue como la polémica empezó a invadir las redes sociales y mostrar las opiniones divididas.
"Calvin Klein":— ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) June 26, 2020
Por su nueva campaña protagonizada por Jari Jones pic.twitter.com/PTAOJuP1gE
Una campaña que ha causado asombro
La nueva campaña de Calvin Klein ha generado el debate, ya que en redes sociales es posible encontrar mensajes a favor y en contra de Jari. Incluso, ella compartió una imagen con algunos de los mensajes de odio que ha recibido.
A esa publicación le agregó unas cuantas líneas en las que destaca que hay que mostrarle al mundo “que los negros, los trans, los gordos pueden ser celebrados, amados y empoderados públicamente”.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
REVEALING THE UGLY : Learning today that though this ride will be such a blessing from the universe , god and the ancestors , there are things and people, miserable behind computer and phones screens that will try to suck out every ounce of joy I have left in my body. It comes with the territory I guess. It comes with showing the world that Black folks, that Trans folks , that Fat folks can be celebrated and loved and empowered publicly. I’m practicing self love everyday , I’m practicing boundaries everyday , I’m practicing balance everyday to armor myself for this fight but I know it’s gonna be a tough road ahead but like my queer trans ancestors belived, the people and the community and the youth I’m doing all this for ....are worth the mental ass kicking!!!!! Today I pull from the strength of @alokvmenon @huntythelion @tessholliday @luhshawnay @andrejworldwide @watchshayslay @ihartericka @aaron___philip @fatfemme and all of those who hold my heart strings , that have gone through mental and maybe sometimes physical ass kickings, but stayed resilient , so that I could reach this point today. Thank you for your words that are holding me today. Thank you for your words that are wiping the blood off my lip today. Thank you for your words that are allowing me to smile through the punches. Thank you for your words that remind me that we are worth it. . . #translivesmatter #blacklivesmatter . . #transgender #trans #blacklivesmatter #diversity #marginalized #thisisamerica #freedom #blacklivesmatter #bodydiversity #effyourbeautystandards #curvemodel #influencer #visiblyplussize #plussize #plusmodel ##plussizemodel #bodypositive #transmodel #revolution #liberation #newyork #editorialphotography #editorial #photography
¿Quién es Jari Jones?
La mujer se reconoce a sí misma como queer y lesbiana. Además es partidaria del movimiento #BlackLivesMatter.
Proud in my Calvins es el nombre de la campaña que protagoniza y que busca promover la libertad en la diversidad para que cada persona pueda vivir cómo lo sienta.
Y con una fotografía en Instagram abriendo una botella de champaña con el enorme cartel de la marca detrás de ella, es como la protagonista del anuncio celebró este gran logró.- Con información de CNN y Marie Claire.
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
There are moments that I heard about, that help you forget when the world told you “Never” !!! . . There are these moments I heard about about that help you heal when the society has tried to beat you down , over and over again. . . There are these very real moments that I heard about that help you feel affirmed even when you don’t see yourself. . . I’ve been searching my whole life for those moments, I got tired of looking for those moments. . . So I decided to create them. Not for me but for the next dreamer, outcast, queer, trans, disabled, fat, beautiful black, piece of starlight waiting for their moment to shine. . . It has been such an honor and pleasure to sit in my most authentic self and present imagery of a body that far to often has been demonized, harassed , made to feel ugly and unworthy and even killed. . . I present this image ,myself and all that my body stands for to my community and chosen family, in hope that they see themselves more clearly than ever and further realize that they are worthy of celebration , of compassion , of love and gratitude. . . - Thank you to @ryanmcginleystudios and the @calvinklein family for a collaboration that will hopefully be a symbol of hope and love during these moments. BLACK TRANS LIVES MATTER!! . . . . #calvinklein #blacklivesmatter #blacktranslivesmatter #transisbeautiful #queer #celebratemysize #actress #honormycurves #pride🌈 #bodydiversity #soho #effyourbeautystandards #curvygirl #curvemodel #influencer #billboard #plussize #plusmodel #influencer #plussizemodel #bodypositive #swimwear #campaign #newyork #melanin #model #ad #sponsored
Jary Jones nació hombre se considera mujer pero es lesbiana..— Pozo de la Incorrección (@orreccion) June 26, 2020
La q parece Jamaica sabe a limón pero es Tamarindo
Calvin Klein: el viejo lesbiano existe pic.twitter.com/a9HwSGWt8n
Jari Jones siendo la imagen de Calvin Klein es una maravillosa celebración de la diversidad. Nos demuestra que el cambio es inevitable. Esto es un paso más hacia un mundo donde se celebre a TODOS los seres humanos.— Luis Alejandro (@iLuisAlejandroH) June 26, 2020
Mi fe en la humanidad ha sido restaurada. pic.twitter.com/7elHSA5u1r
-Y díganos señor Calvin Klein, ¿Que lo inspiro a hacer esta campaña? pic.twitter.com/3GcMwvV7iG— Yosoymanuelito (@Yosoymanuelito) June 26, 2020
FOTO 1: Jari Jones, mujer transgénero, negra, lesbiana, talla grande y activista: El nuevo rostro de Calvin Klein.— Adяiαиα ™ (@NoSoyPorno) June 26, 2020
FOTO 2: YO, mujer natural, heterosexual, venezolana. Vivo en comunismo y a penas me alcanza mi sueldo para comprar comida. pic.twitter.com/LuzpVPA2xr
Calvin klein poniendo una modelo trans,negra,lesbiana con sobrepeso en el mes del pride pic.twitter.com/pGXTd5nmbh— Diego Putillo👁 (@diegoportillo_6) June 26, 2020
Calvin Klein no está siendo progresista, si hubiese sido progresista esto lo hubiese hecho antes del 2010. Esto es una estrategia de marketing, pero ustedes son muy ilusos para entenderlo. pic.twitter.com/QND7hX1WBs— Traidora Maldita (@TraidoraMaldit) June 26, 2020
Calvin Klein revolucionando la inclusión en su perfil.— Jonathan V. (@JonathanVGL) June 26, 2020
Miguel Galván : Perra PORFAVOR pic.twitter.com/Uoz2Ln5N2H
También podría interesarte: ¿Por qué todos están hablando de los boxers de Timothée Chalamet?