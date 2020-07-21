No sabía que estaba embarazada y da a luz tras correr siete kilómetros

De acuerdo con la mujer, desconocía que estuviera embarazad, su médico le dijo que solo se trataba de gases
ÁMSTERDAM.— De manera insólita una mujer británica dio a luz después de haber corrido siete kilómetros en una carrera. La joven madre no sabía que estaba embarazada y así lo dejó ver en una publicación que realizó en redes sociales.
🌍WELCOME TO THE WORLD🌍 . I’ll be taking a little break from my blog because on Sunday time stood still when this little lady, my gorgeous daughter, Evelyn Rose entered this world, feet first. Seeing as I didn’t even realise I was 9 months pregnant and delivered her alone with Mr O in Amsterdam, turns out whilst I was doing the C25K that my jogging buddy was so keen to enter the world she was born ready to hit the ground running . I’m so proud of what my body has done and how strong it was on Sunday. Women are truly amazing creatures...no wonder they call us the fairer sex although Mr O who clearly played his part with Evelyn has had me in awe of his strength, his protection and resilience . 4 years ago one of my motivations for changing my lifestyle was a deep seated desire to one day have a baby. I didn’t quite think it would happen like this but Evelyn Rose is a dream come true. My gorgeous girl is very poorly as her delivery was complicated and even in a controlled situation an umbilical prolapse is catastrophic so the fact Mr O and I resuscitated her ourselves and she is breathing and her heart is beating is a miracle in itself. Time will tell what her outcome will be but for now I’m enjoying being a mummy! . I have even more motivation to continue eating and exercising well because now it’s all for my little life changer. The reason she is doing so well in the circumstances is because of the choices I have made around my health and wellness. I’m quite impressed that having never been a runner I managed to run 7km last week, 3 times with a full term baby on board! . Evelyn Rose, you may only be 2 days old and we have a lot of challenges ahead but you, me and your daddy are a terrific trio and with the support of our amazing families, friends and all the Slimming and the City followers we are ready to conquer. World are you ready for this? We certainly are!
La bebé nació bien
La mujer que dio a luz en el apartamento de su novio en Ámsterdam, Países Bajos, y ahora se ha convertido en noticia mundial tuvo a su bebé el pasado 21 de junio.
Charlotte Wheeler-Smith, de 31 años, relató que regresó de una carrera de siete kilómetros con inusuales dolores abdominales, la molestia y el dolor la llevó a visitar al médico.
Ahí el especialista luego de revisarla, le aseguró que no era nada serio y probablemente solo se trataba de gases. Sin embargo, una hora después, rompió aguas (lo que popularmente se conoce como "la fuente")y dio a luz a una niña.
La bebé nombrada Evelyn Rose experimentó problemas respiratorios, pero Dominic, su padre, logró estabilizarla realizándole una técnica de reanimación cardiopulmonar que le habían enseñado en la escuela primaria y en ese momento pudo recordar.
Tras su llegada al mundo, la recién nacida fue ingresada en una unidad de cuidados intensivos, donde pasó tres días para minimizar los efectos de la falta de oxígeno.
La doctora Sophie Van der Schoor, del hospital OLVG, quien se encargó de la pequeña, califica lo sucedido como "un milagro": Evelyn Rose "es una niña muy fuerte" y ahora puede respirar por sí misma, agregó la especialista.- Con información de RT en Español.
☀️LITTLE MISS SUNSHINE ☀️ . Pinch, punch, first of the month and all of that as we bring in July. Didn’t quite think I’d be starting July as a mummy but it’s the best feeling in the world . A new month is a fresh start so this month I’m looking forward to getting my little miss sunshine stronger so we can work towards going home. We’ve weathered the hardest storm and we are working our way towards sunnier days. I’m so excited that I’ve got a baby carrier and can’t wait to take Evelyn with me on my morning walks. Seeing as she’s been with me for my entire running career I think she will quite like exploring Amsterdam with her mummy with maybe less jiggling around as I’m under strict instruction that I must not go to the gym or run for 6 weeks! . I’m also looking forward to lots of home cooking. I want to be as strong and healthy as possible for my little Evelyn Rose 🌹 I obviously did something right during my pregnancy to grow such a healthy, strong little Madame! . Here’s to a good month and hopefully lots of sunshine from me and my little miss ☀️
