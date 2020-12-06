Rudy Giuliani, abogado personal de Donald Trump, da positivo al coronavirus

WASHINGTON. — Este domingo, Rudy Giuliani, abogado personal del presidente Donald Trump, dio positivo en pruebas de coronavirus, confirmó el mandatario en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.

En las últimas semanas, el exalcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York ha viajado profusamente a estados muy disputados en las elecciones en un intento por ayudar a Trump a revertir su derrota en los comicios.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!