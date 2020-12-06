in América, Internacional

Rudy Giuliani, abogado personal de Donald Trump, da positivo al coronavirus

Por AP

Rudy Giuliani
Foto de archivo del exalcalde de Nueva York Rudy Giuliani, abogado del presidente Donald Trump, durante una conferencia de prensa en la sede del Comité Nacional Republicano en Washington el 19 de noviembre de 2020.- (AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin)

WASHINGTON. — Este domingo, Rudy Giuliani, abogado personal del presidente Donald Trump, dio positivo en pruebas de coronavirus, confirmó el mandatario en su cuenta de la red social Twitter.

En las últimas semanas, el exalcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York ha viajado profusamente a estados muy disputados en las elecciones en un intento por ayudar a Trump a revertir su derrota en los comicios.

El presidente le deseó a Giuliani una rápida recuperación.

“¡¡¡Mejórate pronto Rudy, seguiremos adelante!!!”, tuiteó Trump.

Horas antes Giuliani se presentó a una entrevista en Fox News.



