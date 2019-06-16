MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019: la alfombra roja en fotos

La alfombra roja de los MTV Movie & TV Awards se llenó de estrellas la tarde de este sábado, entre ellas Zachary Levi, Jada Prinkett Smith y Kiernan Shipka.

La ceremonia, que se lleva al cabo en Santa Mónica, California, será transmitida hasta el lunes 17. A continuación presentamos una galería de fotos con los atuendo presentados por los asistentes.

Dave Bautista, left, Kumail Nanjiani arrive at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Aubrey Plaza arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Elisabeth Moss arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Jada Pinkett Smith arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Melissa McCarthy arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Tiffany Haddish arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Tessa Thompson arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. The cast of "Vanderpump Rules" arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. From left are, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Billie Lee, Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Kristen Doute, Kate Maloney, Tom Schwartz, Stassi Schroeder, and Beau Clark. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP) Noah Centineo arrives at the MTV Movie and TV Awards on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Lista de nominados de los MTV Movie & TV Awards 2019

Mejor película:

Avengers: Endgame

BlacKkKlansman

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before Us

Mejor actuación en una película:

Amandla Stenberg (Starr Carter) – The Hate U Give

Lady Gaga (Ally) – A Star is Born

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Rami Malek (Freddie Mercury) – Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Mejor héroe:

Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel) – Captain Marvel

John David Washington (Ron Stallworth) – BlacKkKlansman

Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) – Game of Thrones

Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) – Avengers: Endgame

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Mejor villano:

Jodie Comer (Villanelle) – Killing Eve

Joseph Fiennes (Commander Fred Waterford) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Josh Brolin (Thanos) – Avengers: Endgame

Lupita Nyong’o (Red) – Us

Penn Badgley (Joe Goldberg) – You

Mejor serie de TV:

Big Mouth

Game of Thrones

Riverdale

Schitt’s Creek

The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor actuación en una serie de TV:

Elisabeth Moss (June Osborne/Offred) – The Handmaid’s Tale

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) – Game of Thrones

Gina Rodriguez (Jane Villanueva) – Jane the Virgin

Jason Mitchell (Brandon) – The Chi

Kiernan Shipka (Sabrina Spellman) – Chilling Adventures of Sabrina

Mejor beso:

Camila Mendes & Charles Melton (Veronica Lodge & Reggie Mantle) – Riverdale

Jason Momoa & Amber Heard (Aquaman & Mera) – Aquaman

Ncuti Gatwa & Connor Swindells (Eric Effiong & Adam Groff) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo & Lana Condor (Peter Kavinsky & Lara Jean) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Tom Hardy & Michelle Williams (Eddie Brock/Venom & Anne Weying) – Venom

Realeza de los realities:

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

The Bachelor

The Challenge

Vanderpump Rules

Mejor actuación en comedia:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Dan Levy (David Rose) – Schitt’s Creek

John Mulaney (Andrew Glouberman) – Big Mouth

Marsai Martin (Little Jordan Sanders) – Little

Zachary Levi (Billy Batson/Shazam) – Shazam!

Performance revelación:

Awkwafina (Peik Lin Goh) – Crazy Rich Asians

Haley Lu Richardson (Stella) – Five Feet Apart

Mj Rodriguez (Blanca Rodriguez) – Pose

Ncuti Gatwa (Eric Effiong) – Sex Education

Noah Centineo (Peter Kavinsky) – To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before

Mejor pelea:

Avengers: Endgame – Captain America vs. Thanos

Captain Marvel – Captain Marvel vs. Minn-Erva

Game of Thrones – Arya Stark vs. the White Walkers

RBG – Ruth Bader Ginsburg vs. Inequality

WWE Wrestlemania – Becky Lynch vs. Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

Mejor héroe de la vida real:

Alex Honnold – Free Solo

Hannah Gadsby – Nanette

Roman Reigns – WWE SmackDown

Ruth Bader Ginsburg – RBG

Serena Williams – Being Serena

Performance más aterradora:

Alex Wolff (Peter) – Hereditary

Linda Cardellini (Anna Tate-Garcia) – The Curse of La Llorona

Rhian Rees (Dana Haines) – Halloween

Sandra Bullock (Malorie) – Bird Box

Victoria Pedretti (Nell Crain) – The Haunting of Hill House

Mejor documental:

At the Heart of Gold: Inside the USA Gymnastics Scandal

McQueen

Minding the Gap

RBG

Surviving R. Kelly

Mejor anfitrión:

Gayle King – CBS This Morning

Nick Cannon – Wild ‘n Out

Nick Cannon – The Masked Singer

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Trevor Noah – The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

El momento más ‘memeable’:

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club – The Lilo Dance

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood – Ray J’s Hat

RBG – The Notorious RBG

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Asia O’Hara’s butterfly finale fail

The Bachelor – Colton Underwood jumps the fence