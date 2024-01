Kharkiv (Ukraine), 23/01/2024.- Ukrainian rescuers help an injured man, who was under debris more than five hours, on the site of a rocket attack on a residential building in Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine, 23 January 2024, amid the Russian invasion. At least five persons were killed and more than 50 were injured in Russian missile strikes in Kharkiv overnight, according to Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine. Russian forces launched air strikes targeting Kyiv and Kharkiv on 23 January, Ukrainian authorities said. (Rusia, Ucrania, Kiev) EFE/EPA/SERGEY KOZLOV