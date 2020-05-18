Enfermero "fit" muestra en fotos su cambio antes y después del Covid-19

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Mike es enfermero y asistió a un festival en marzo pasado, pero en el evento se enfermó de Covid-19.
El evento, que tuvo lugar en Miami, Florida, del 4 al 10 de marzo, contó con la asistencia de más de 10 mil personas y, días después, los organizadores confirmaron que uno se contagió del virus.
El cambio de Mike tras seis semanas
En las siguientes semanas el número de casos aumentó y al menos dos murieron. Uno de los que contrajo la enfermedad fue Mike Schultz, quien en su cuenta de Instagram mostró su cambio físico tras estar seis semanas intubado.
I wanted to show everyone how badly being sedated for 6 weeks on a ventilator or intubated can be. Amongst other things, covid19 reduced my lung capacity with pneumonia. Over 8 weeks I’ve been away from family and friends Getting stronger everyday and working to increase my lung capacity. I’ll get back to where I was in healthier ways this time....maybe even do cardio 😱. #covid19 #caronavirus #recovery #godblessmynurses
“Quería mostrarles a todos lo grave que puede ser sestar sedado durante 6 semanas con un ventilador e intubado. Entre otras cosas, el Covid-19 redujo mi capacidad pulmonar”.
Advierte sobre el Covid-19
“Durante 8 semanas he estado lejos de mi familia y amigos. Me fortalezco cada día y trabajo para aumentar mi capacidad pulmonar. Esta vez volveré a donde estaba de forma más saludable”.
“Espero salir de aquí muy pronto. Continuaré con la fisioterapia en casa. Esta enfermedad no es broma. Si crees que eres demasiado joven para contagiarte, piénsalo de nuevo”, advirtió en sus redes.
Update: passed my modified barium swallow test today So now I can eat what I want (pizza ) and drink what I want (coke zero). Also I walked around the PT gym a few times and climbed some small steps all while my PT secretly turned down my oxygen. This is the first day I’ve really walked btw. I am determined as hell to get out of here and get back to some sort of normalcy. I would not be able to do any of this if I didn’t have the help of my hero and boyfriend @dj_jwarren whom I haven’t seen since March 17. Hoping to get out of here very soon Where I’ll continue physical therapy at home. This disease is no joke people. if you think you’re too young to get it,think again. Thank all of you for your kind words and support I can only get through so much without getting emotional to have a good update in a few days. #stayhome #covid_19 #keepyourdistance