Maestro causa polémica al prohibir que su alumna amamante en clase

ESTADOS UNIDOS.- En Instagram la acusación de una joven se volvió viral pues, según describe, fue discriminada por su maestro debido a que es una alumna con hijos.

Te puede interesar: Joven encuentra emotiva lista de su papá que no sobrevivió al cáncer

Ver esta publicación en Instagram LOVE. Una publicación compartida por Marcella Mares (@cellapage_) el 19 de Jun de 2020 a las 2:40 PDT

Marissa Mares narró en su cuenta que su maestro del Fresno City College le prohibió amamantar a su bebé en la clase virtual, pues lo hacía con la cámara y micrófono apagado.

En tu tiempo libre

En su relato describe que el maestro le envió un correo para expresarle la nueva regla de la clase, en la que sus cámaras y micrófonos debían permanecer encendidos todo el tiempo, por lo que la mujer le pidió la oportunidad de que la dejara apagarla para darle de comer a su bebé, pero éste rechazó la idea.

“Hazlo en tu tiempo libre”, le respondió el profesor.

Posteriormente, el maestro la habría delatado frente a la clase.

“Él me delató frente a mis compañeros y no me gustó la sensación de que me dijera lo que puedo y no puedo hacer con mi bebé, especialmente en mi propia casa porque la escuela es online en este momento” dijo Marissa.

La publicación se vuelve viral y el maestro cambia de idea

Luego de la viralización que obtuvo la publicación y luego de que la mujer hablara con la escuela, el maestro cambió de opinión y dio su postura.

“Lamento las molestias con respecto a su intención de amamantar a su bebé. De ahora en adelante, tiene derecho a amamantar a su bebé en cualquier momento durante la clase”, le dijo el profesor a Marissa en un email.