Los nominados a los premios Grammy 2024 ya se dieron a conocer y aquí te dejamos la lista completa de los artistas que son candidatos a recibir el máximo reconocimiento del mundo de la música.
La Academia Nacional de Artes y Ciencias de la Grabación de Estados Unidos, reveló a los famosos nominados, pues la entrega de premios está cada vez más cerca. Como cada año, artistas como Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus, Olivia Rodrigo, aparecen en la lista. En esta ocasión el mexicano Peso Pluma obtiene su primera nominación; mira aquí a cuál categoria.
¿Cuándo son los Grammys 2024?
Los ganadores de cada uno de las categorías se darán a conocer el próximo 4 de febrero del 2024 en una ceremonia realizada en el Staples Center, en Los Ángeles.
¿Dónde ver los Grammys 2024 en vivo?
La entrega de premiación de los Grammy puede seguirse a través del canal de televisión TNT, o a su vez por la plataforma de streaming HBO Max.
Lista de nominados a los Grammy 2024
Compositor del Año (no clásico)
- Edgar Barrera
- Jessie Jo Dillon
- Shane McAnally
- Theron Thomas
- Justin Tranter
Productor del Año (no clásico)
- Jack Antonoff
- Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
- Hit-Boy
- Metro Boomin
- Daniel Nigro
Mejor Interpretación Pop Solista
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Paint the Town Red’- Doja Cat
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
Mejor Interpretación Pop Dúo/Grupo
- ‘Thousand Miles’ – Miley Cyrus ft. Brandi Carlile
- ‘Candy Necklace’ – Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste
- ‘Never Felt So Alone’ – Labrinth ft. Billie Eilish
- ‘Karma’ – Taylor Swift ft. Ice Spice
- ‘Ghost in the Machine’ – SZA ft. Phoebe Bridgers
Mejor Grabación Pop
- ‘Baby Don’t Hurt Me’ – David Guetta, Anne-Marie, Coi Leray
- ‘Miracle’ – Calvin Harris ft. Ellie Goulding
- ‘Padam Padam’ – Kylie Minogue
- ‘One In a Million’ – Bebe Rexha, David Guetta
- ‘Rush’ – Troye Sivan
Mejor Álbum de Rock
- But Here We Are – Foo Fighters
- Starcatcher – Greta Van Fleet
- 72 Seasons – Metallica
- This is Why – Paramore
- In Times New Roman… – Queens of the Stone Age
Mejor Canción de Rock
- ‘Angry’ – The Rolling Stones
- ‘Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Emotion Sickness’ – Queens Of The Stone Age
- ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
- ‘Rescued’ – Foo Fighters
Mejor Interpretación de Metal
- ‘Bad Man’ – Disturbed
- ‘Phantom of the Opera’ – Ghost
- ‘72 Seasons’ – Metallice
- ‘Hive Mind’ – Slipknot
- ‘Jaded’ – Spiritbox
Mejor Álbum Alternativo
- The Car – Arctic Monkeys
- The Record – Boygenius
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- Cracker Island – Gorillaz
- I Inside the Old Year Dying – PJ Harvey
Mejor Interpretación de R&B
- ‘Summer Too Hot’ – Chris Brown
- ‘Back to Love’ – Robert Glasper ft. SiR y Alex Isley
- ‘ICU’ – Coco Jones
- ‘How Does It Make You Feel’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Mejor Álbum de R&B
- Girls Night Out – Babyface
- What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe) – Coco Jones
- Special Occasion – Emily King
- Jaguar II – Victoria Monét
- Clear 2: Soft Life EP – Summer Walker
Mejor Interpretación Melódica de Rap
- ‘Sittin’ On Top of the World’ – Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage
- ‘Attention’ – Doja Cat
- ‘Spin Bout U’ – Drake, 21 Savage
- ‘All My Life’ – Lil Durk ft. J. Cole
- ‘Low’ – SZA
Mejor Álbum Alternativo de Jazz
- Love in Exile – Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily
- Quality Over Opinion – Louis Cole
- SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree – Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue
- Live at the Piano – Cory Henry
- The Omnichord Real Book – Meshell Ndegeocello
Canción del Año
- ‘A&W’ – Lana Del Rey
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Butterfly’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘Kill Bill’ – SZA
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Mejor Artista Nuevo
- Gracie Abrams
- Fred Again
- Ice Spice
- Jelly Roll
- Coco Jones
- Noah Kahan
- Victoria Monét
- The War and Treaty
Mejor Interpretación Country Solista
- ‘In Your Love’ – Tyler Childers
- ‘Buried’ – Brandy Clark
- ‘Fast Car’ – Luke Combs
- ‘The Last Thing On My Mind’ – Dolly Parton
- ‘White Horse’ – Chris Stapleton
Mejor Álbum de Country
- Rolling Up the Welcome Mat – Kelsea Ballerini
- Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
- Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
- Rustin’ In The Rain – Tyler Childers
- Bell Bottom Country – Lainey Wilson
Mejor Álbum de Pop Latino
- La Cuarta Hoja – Pablo Alborán
- Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1 – AleMor
- A Ciegas – Paula Arenas
- La Neta – Pedro Capó
- Don Juan – Maluma
- X Mí (Vol. 1) – Gaby Moreno
Mejor Álbum de Música Mexicana
- Bordado a Mano – Ana Bárbara
- La Sánchez – Lila Downs
- Motherflower – Flor de Toloache
- Amor Como en las Películas de Antes – Lupita Infante
- Génesis – Peso Pluma
Mejor Interpretación de Música Africana
- ‘Ampiano’ – Asake y Olamide
- ‘City Boys’ – Burna Boy
- ‘Unavailable’ – Davido ft. Musa Keys
- ‘Rush’ – Ayra Starr
- ‘Water’ – Tyla
Mejor Banda Sonora para un Medio Visual
- Barbie – Mark Ronson y Andrew Wyatt
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ludwig Göransson
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny – John Williams
- Oppenheimer – Ludwig Göransson
Mejor Canción para un Medio Visual
- ‘Barbie World’ – Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice ft. Aqua
- ‘Dance The Night’ – Dua Lipa
- ‘I’m Just Ken’ – Ryan Gosling
- ‘Lift Me Up’ – Rihanna
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
Record del Año
- ‘Worship’ – Jon Batiste
- ‘Not Strong Enough’ – Boygenius
- ‘Flowers’ – Miley Cyrus
- ‘What Was I Made For?’ – Billie Eilish
- ‘On My Mama’ – Victoria Monét
- ‘Vampire’ – Olivia Rodrigo
- ‘Anti-Hero’ – Taylor Swift
- ‘Kill Bill’- SZA
Álbum del Año
- World Music Radio – Jon Batiste
- The Record – Boygenius
- Endless Summer Vacation – Miley Cyrus
- Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd – Lana Del Rey
- The Age of Pleasure – Janelle Monáe
- Guts – Olivia Rodrigo
- Midnights – Taylor Swift
- SOS – SZA