The November PCE price index is likely to show core inflation was very mild (between 0.0% and 0.1%, even though consensus is 0.2%), according to the forecasters who calculate this most carefully



That would lower 12-month core PCE inflation to 3.1% and 6-month annualized, to 1.9% https://t.co/tbufAyfWo1 pic.twitter.com/trLXFK2ax7