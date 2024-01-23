LOS ÁNGELES.— La Academia de Hollywood dio a conocer este martes 23 de enero a las películas y actores nominados a la 96 edición de los Premios Oscar.

En esta ocasión, la actriz alemana Zazie Beetz y el actor estadounidense Jack Quaid fueron los encargados de nombrar a los seleccionados en las 23 categorías de los premios, en una presentación en directo desde el teatro Samuel Goldwyn, Beverly Hills, Los Ángeles.

Esta mañana fueron anunciados los nominados a los Premios Oscar 2024. Oppenheimer, Killers of the Flower Moon y Barbie destacan entre las nominadas a Mejor Película. El mexicano Rodrigo Prieto fue nominado en la categoría a Mejor Fotografía por la cinta Killers of the Flower… pic.twitter.com/31rahBT9PK — Foro_TV (@Foro_TV) January 23, 2024

Misma que fue retransmitida por la página oficial de la institución y sus plataformas digitales.

Por lo tanto, la lista completa de nominados a la 96a edición anual de los Premios Oscar es la siguiente:

Mejor película:

“American Fiction”.

“Anatomie d’une chute” (“Anatomía de una caída”).

“Barbie”.

“The Holdovers”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Maestro”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Past Lives”.

“Poor Things”.

“The Zone of Interest”.

Mejor dirección:

Justine Triet, “Anatomie d’une chute”.

Yorgos Lanthimos, “Poor Things”.

Christopher Nolan, “Oppenheimer”.

Martin Scorsese, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Jonathan Glazer, “The Zone of Interest”.

Mejor actriz:

Annette Bening, “Nyad”.

Lily Gladstone, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Sandra Hüller, “Anatomy of a Fall”.

Carey Mulligan, “Maestro”.

Emma Stone, “Poor Things”.

Mejor actor:

Bradley Cooper, “Maestro”.

Colman Domingo, “Rustin”.

Paul Giamatti, “The Holdovers”.

Jeffrey Wright, “American Fiction”.

Cillian Murphy, “Oppenheimer”.

– Las más nominadas: 'Oppenheimer' (13), 'Pobres criaturas' (11) y 'Los asesinos de la luna' (10)

– Leonardo DiCaprio y Margot Robbie son las principales ausencias en las categorías interpretativas

– Justine Triet sustituye a Greta Gerwig en Mejor Dirección#Oscars #Oscars2024 https://t.co/sNbESpzJsX — Premios Oscar (@PremiosOscar) January 23, 2024

Mejor actor de reparto:

Sterling K. Brown, “American Fiction”.

Robert De Niro, “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

Robert Downey Jr., “Oppenheimer”.

Ryan Gosling, “Barbie”.

Mark Ruffalo, “Poor Things”.

Mejor actriz de reparto:

Emily Blunt, “Oppenheimer”.

Danielle Brooks, “The Color Purple”.

America Ferrera, “Barbie”.

Jodie Foster, “Nyad”.

Da’Vine Joy Randolph, “The Holdovers”.

Mejor guion original:

“Anatomie d’une chute”.

“The Holdovers”.

“Maestro”.

“May December”.

“Past Lives”.

MEJOR ACTOR SECUNDARIO

Robert De Niro por 'Los asesinos de la luna'

Robert Downey Jr. por 'Oppenheimer'

Ryan Gosling por 'Barbie'

Sterling K. Brown por 'American Fiction'

Mark Ruffalo por 'Pobres criaturas'#Oscars #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/ST8tUWPGYp — Premios Oscar (@PremiosOscar) January 23, 2024

Mejor guion adaptado:

“American Fiction”.

“Barbie”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

“The Zone Of Interest”.

Mejor cinematografía:

“El conde”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Maestro”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

Mejor edición:

“Anatomie d’une chute”.

“The Holdovers”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

From page to screen… these are the nominees for Adapted Screenplay. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/nGKO6H3YtV — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mejor música original:

“American Fiction”.

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

Mejor canción original:

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”.

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”.

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”.

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony.

Mejor sonido:

“The Creator”.

“Maestro”.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“The Zone of Interest”.

Quiet on the set! The nominees for Sound are… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/pQn5yYQAkc — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mejores efectos visuales:

“The Creator”.

“Godzilla Minus One”.

“Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3”.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”.

“Napoleon”.

Mejor maquillaje y peinado:

“Golda”.

“Maestro”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

“La sociedad de la nieve”.

Mejor diseño de vestuario:

“Barbie”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Napoleon”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

These Costume Design nominees are the perfect fit. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/leINgb0N7q — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mejor diseño de producción:

“Barbie”.

“Killers of the Flower Moon”.

“Napoleon”.

“Oppenheimer”.

“Poor Things”.

Mejor cortometraje:

“The After”.

“Invincible”.

“Knight Of Fortune”.

“Red, White And Blue”.

“The Wonderful Story Of Henry Sugar”.

Mejor cortometraje animado:

“Letter to a Pig”.

“Ninety-Five Senses”.

“Our Uniform”.

“Pachyderme”.

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”.

Short but sweet, these are your nominees for Animated Short Film… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/FdA3xLqF0i — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mejor cortometraje documental:

“The ABCs of Book Banning”.

“The Barber of Little Rock”.

“Island in Between”.

“The Last Repair Shop”.

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”.

Mejor largometraje documental:

“Four Daughters”.

“20 Days in Mariupol”.

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”.

“The Eternal Memory”.

“To Kill a Tiger”.

Mejor largometraje internacional:

“La sociedad de la nieve” de España.

“The Zone of Interest” de Gran Bretaña.

“Das Lehrerzimmer” (“Sala de profesores”) de Alemania.

“Io Capitano” (“Yo capitán”) de Italia.

“Perfect Days” de Japón.

Going global with this year’s nominees for International Feature Film… #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RBD8t724Qy — The Academy (@TheAcademy) January 23, 2024

Mejor largometraje animado:

“Kimitachi wa dô ikiru ka” (“El niño y la garza”).

“Elemental”.

“Nimona”.

“Robot Dreams”.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”.