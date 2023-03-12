Óscar 2023: Lista completa de todos los ganadores de la premiación

MÉXICO.- Hoy domingo 12 de marzo se realizó la 95.ª edición de los Premios Óscar en el Dolby Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles. La ceremonia será conducida por Jimmy Kimmel y a él se sumarán todo tipo de celebridades que entregarán las estatuillas.

Michelle Yeoh se llevó su primer Óscar como mejor actriz, por si trabajo en ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''; Brendan Fraser ese alzó con el premio al mejor actor. Por México, Guillermo del Toro y su nueva versión de ''Pinocho'' obtuvo el Óscar a mejor película animada.

''Everything Everywhere All at Once'' fue la gran ganadora de la noche, llevándose 7 de 11 premios a los que estaban nominados; entre ellos tres de los cuatro premios más importantes de la ceremonia. Seguida de ''Sin novedad en el frente', la cinta alemana obtuvo cuatro premios, entre ellos mejor película extranjera.

Lista de ganadores del Óscar 2023

Mejor Película

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang

Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron y Jon Landau

The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss

The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

Sin novedad en el frente – Malte Grunert

TÁR – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert

Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer

Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober

Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand

Everything Everywhere All at Once de Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang

Mejor Director

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin

Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans

Todd Field – TÁR

Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor

Brendan Fraser – The Whale como Charlie

Austin Butler – Elvis como Elvis Presley

Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin como Pádraic Súilleabháin

Paul Mescal – Aftersun como Calum Paterson

Bill Nighy – Living como Sr. Williams

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

Mejor Actriz

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Quan Wang

Cate Blanchett – TÁR como Linda "Lydia Tár" Tarr

Ana de Armas – Blonde como Marilyn Monroe

Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands

Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actor de Reparto

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang

Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty

Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway como James Aucoin

Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut

Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Actriz de Reparto

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre

Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Ramonda

Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz

Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin

Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Joy Wang

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Guión Original

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner

TÁR – Todd Field

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Guión adaptado

Women Talking – Sarah Polley; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Miriam Toews en 2018

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; basado en la película Knives Out de 2019

Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; basado en la película japonesa de 1952 Vivir (Ikiru) dirigida por Akira Kurosawa, que a su vez se inspiró en la novela rusa La muerte de Iván Ilich escrita por León Tolstoi en 1886

Sin novedad en el frente – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Erich Maria Remarque en 1929

Top Gun: Maverick – Guion de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marksba; basado en la película Top Gun de 1986

Sarah Polley por Women Talking

Mejor Película Animada

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford y Mark Swift

The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger

Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins

Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley

Mejor Película Internacional

Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) – Edward Berger

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Santiago Mitre

Close (Bélgica) – Lukas Dhont

EO (Polonia) – Jerzy Skolimowski

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) – Colm Bairéad

Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) – Edward Berger

Mejor largometraje Documental

Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris

All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer

All The Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov

Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman

A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström

Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris por Navalny

?????

Mejor cortometraje Documental

The Elephant Whispers – Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga

Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev

How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt

The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison

Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones

Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga por The Elephant Whispers

Mejor cortometraje

An Irish Goodbay – Tom Berkeley y Ross White

Ivalu – Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan

Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón

Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen

The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad

An Irish Goodbay – Tom Berkeley y Ross White

Mejor cortometraje animado

The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud

The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby

Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano

My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon

An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it – Lachlan Pendragon

Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud por The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse

Mejor banda sonora

Sin novedad en el frente – Volker Bertelmann

Babylon – Justin Hurwitz

The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux

The Fabelmans – John Williams

Volker Bertelmann por Sin novedad en el frente

Mejor Canción Original

"Naatu Naatu" de RRR – Chandrabose y M.M. Keeravaani

"Applause" de Tell It Like a Woman – Diane Warren

"Hold My Hand" de Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga y BloodPop

"Lift Me Up" de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tems y Ryan Cooglery, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Göransson

"This Is A Life" de Everything Everywhere All at Once – Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski

Mejor sonido

Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor

Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges

The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson

Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller

Sin novedad en el frente – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte

Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor - Top Gun: Maverick

Mejor Fotografía

Sin novedad en el frente – James Friend

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades – Darius Khondji

Elvis – Mandy Walker

Empire of Light – Roger Deakins

TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister

Sin novedad en el frente – James Friend

Mejor diseño de producción

Sin novedad en el frente – Diseño de Producción: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decorados: Ernestine Hipper

Avatar: The Way of Water – Diseño de Producción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decorados: Vanessa Cole

Babylon – Diseño de Producción: Florencia Martin; Decorados: Anthony Carlino

Elvis – Diseño de Producción: Catherine Martin y Karen Murphy; Decorados: Bev Dunn

The Fabelmans – Diseño de Producción: Rick Carter; Decorados: Karen O'Hara

Christian M. Goldbeck y Ernestine Hipper por Sin novedad en el frente

Mejor Edición/ montaje

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers

The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

Elvis – Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond

TÁR – Monika Willi

Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton

Paul Rogers por Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mejor Diseño de Vestuario

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter

Babylon – Mary Zophres

Elvis – Catherine Martin

Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata

Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan

Ruth Carter - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley

The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend y Joel Harlow

Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird y Aldo Signoretti

Sin novedad en el frente – Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová

Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley por The Whale

Mejores Efectos Especiales

Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett

The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick

Sin novedad en el frente – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar

Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher