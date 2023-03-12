Óscar 2023: Lista completa de todos los ganadores de la premiación

Premios Óscar 2023
Óscar 2023: Lista completa de todos los ganadores de la premiaciónAquí podrás consultar a todos los nominados y ganadores de la entrega 95 de los Premios Óscar 2023.
MÉXICO.- Hoy domingo 12 de marzo se realizó la 95.ª edición de los Premios Óscar en el Dolby Theatre de la ciudad de Los Ángeles. La ceremonia será conducida por Jimmy Kimmel y a él se sumarán todo tipo de celebridades que entregarán las estatuillas.
Michelle Yeoh se llevó su primer Óscar como mejor actriz, por si trabajo en ''Everything Everywhere All at Once''; Brendan Fraser ese alzó con el premio al mejor actor. Por México, Guillermo del Toro y su nueva versión de ''Pinocho'' obtuvo el Óscar a mejor película animada.
''Everything Everywhere All at Once'' fue la gran ganadora de la noche, llevándose 7 de 11 premios a los que estaban nominados; entre ellos tres de los cuatro premios más importantes de la ceremonia. Seguida de ''Sin novedad en el frente', la cinta alemana obtuvo cuatro premios, entre ellos mejor película extranjera.
Lista de ganadores del Óscar 2023
Mejor Película
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert y Jonathan Wang
- Avatar: The Way of Water – James Cameron y Jon Landau
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin y Martin McDonagh
- Elvis – Baz Luhrmann, Catherine Martin, Gail Berman, Patrick McCormick y Schuyler Weiss
- The Fabelmans – Kristie Macosko Krieger, Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- Sin novedad en el frente – Malte Grunert
- TÁR – Todd Field, Alexandra Milchan y Scott Lambert
- Top Gun: Maverick – Tom Cruise, Christopher McQuarrie, David Ellison y Jerry Bruckheimer
- Triangle of Sadness – Erik Hemmendorff y Philippe Bober
- Women Talking – Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner y Frances McDormand
Mejor Director
- Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
- Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
- Todd Field – TÁR
- Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
Mejor Actor
- Brendan Fraser – The Whale como Charlie
- Austin Butler – Elvis como Elvis Presley
- Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin como Pádraic Súilleabháin
- Paul Mescal – Aftersun como Calum Paterson
- Bill Nighy – Living como Sr. Williams
Mejor Actriz
- Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Evelyn Quan Wang
- Cate Blanchett – TÁR como Linda "Lydia Tár" Tarr
- Ana de Armas – Blonde como Marilyn Monroe
- Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie como Leslie Rowlands
- Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans como Mitzi Schildkraut-Fabelman
Mejor Actor de Reparto
- Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Waymond Wang
- Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin como Colm Doherty
- Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway como James Aucoin
- Judd Hirsch – The Fabelmans como Boris Schildkraut
- Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin como Dominic Kearney
Mejor Actriz de Reparto
- Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Deirdre Beaubeirdre
- Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever como Ramonda
- Hong Chau – The Whale como Liz
- Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin como Siobhán Súilleabháin
- Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All at Once como Joy Wang
Mejor Guión Original
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh
- The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg y Tony Kushner
- TÁR – Todd Field
- Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund
Mejor Guión adaptado
- Women Talking – Sarah Polley; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Miriam Toews en 2018
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Rian Johnson; basado en la película Knives Out de 2019
- Living – Kazuo Ishiguro; basado en la película japonesa de 1952 Vivir (Ikiru) dirigida por Akira Kurosawa, que a su vez se inspiró en la novela rusa La muerte de Iván Ilich escrita por León Tolstoi en 1886
- Sin novedad en el frente – Edward Berger, Lesley Paterson e Ian Stokell; basado en la novela homónima escrita por Erich Maria Remarque en 1929
- Top Gun: Maverick – Guion de Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer y Christopher McQuarrie; Historia de Peter Craig y Justin Marksba; basado en la película Top Gun de 1986
Mejor Película Animada
- Pinocho de Guillermo del Toro – Guillermo del Toro, Mark Gustafson, Gary Ungar y Alex Bulkley
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On – Dean Fleischer Camp, Elisabeth Holm, Andrew Goldman, Caroline Kaplan y Paul Mezey
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish – Joel Crawford y Mark Swift
- The Sea Beast – Chris Williams y Jed Schlanger
- Turning Red – Domee Shi y Lindsey Collins
Mejor Película Internacional
- Sin novedad en el frente (Alemania) – Edward Berger
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina) – Santiago Mitre
- Close (Bélgica) – Lukas Dhont
- EO (Polonia) – Jerzy Skolimowski
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda) – Colm Bairéad
Mejor largometraje Documental
- Navalny – Daniel Roher, Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller y Shane Boris
- All That Breathes – Shaunak Sen, Aman Mann y Teddy Leifer
- All The Beauty and the Bloodshed – Laura Poitras, Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin y Yoni Golijov
- Fire of Love – Sara Dosa, Shane Boris y Ina Fichman
- A House Made of Splinters – Simon Lereng Wilmont y Monica Hellström
Mejor cortometraje Documental
- The Elephant Whispers – Kartiki Gonsalves y Guneet Monga
- Haulout – Evgenia Arbugaeva y Maxim Arbugaev
- How Do You Measure a Year? – Jay Rosenblatt
- The Martha Mitchell Effect – Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison
- Stranger at the Gate – Joshua Seftel y Conall Jones
Mejor cortometraje
- An Irish Goodbay – Tom Berkeley y Ross White
- Ivalu – Anders Walter y Rebecca Pruzan
- Le Pupille – Alice Rohrwacher y Alfonso Cuarón
- Night Ride – Eirik Tveiten y Gaute Lid Larssen
- The Red Suitcase – Cyrus Neshvad
Mejor cortometraje animado
- The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse – Charlie Mackesy y Matthew Freud
- The Flying Sailor – Amanda Forbis y Wendy Tilby
- Ice Merchants – João Gonzalez y Bruno Caetano
- My Year of Dicks – Sara Gunnarsdóttir y Pamela Ribon
- An Ostrich Told Me the World is Fake and I Think I Believe it – Lachlan Pendragon
Mejor banda sonora
- Sin novedad en el frente – Volker Bertelmann
- Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Carter Burwell
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Son Lux
- The Fabelmans – John Williams
Mejor Canción Original
- "Naatu Naatu" de RRR – Chandrabose y M.M. Keeravaani
- "Applause" de Tell It Like a Woman – Diane Warren
- "Hold My Hand" de Top Gun: Maverick – Lady Gaga y BloodPop
- "Lift Me Up" de Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Tems y Ryan Cooglery, Tems, Rihanna, Ryan Coogler y Ludwig Göransson
- "This Is A Life" de Everything Everywhere All at Once – Ryan Lott, David Byrne y Mitski
Mejor sonido
- Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon y Mark Taylor
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Julian Howarth, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Dick Bernstein, Christopher Boyes, Gary Summers y Michael Hedges
- The Batman – Stuart Wilson, William Files, Douglas Murray y Andy Nelson
- Elvis – David Lee, Wayne Pashley, Andy Nelson y Michael Keller
- Sin novedad en el frente – Viktor Prášil, Frank Kruse, Markus Stemler, Lars Ginzel y Stefan Korte
Mejor Fotografía
- Sin novedad en el frente – James Friend
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades – Darius Khondji
- Elvis – Mandy Walker
- Empire of Light – Roger Deakins
- TÁR – Florian Hoffmeister
Mejor diseño de producción
- Sin novedad en el frente – Diseño de Producción: Christian M. Goldbeck; Decorados: Ernestine Hipper
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Diseño de Producción: Dylan Cole y Ben Procter; Decorados: Vanessa Cole
- Babylon – Diseño de Producción: Florencia Martin; Decorados: Anthony Carlino
- Elvis – Diseño de Producción: Catherine Martin y Karen Murphy; Decorados: Bev Dunn
- The Fabelmans – Diseño de Producción: Rick Carter; Decorados: Karen O'Hara
Mejor Edición/ montaje
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Paul Rogers
- The Banshees of Inisherin – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- Elvis – Matt Villa y Jonathan Redmond
- TÁR – Monika Willi
- Top Gun: Maverick – Eddie Hamilton
Mejor Diseño de Vestuario
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
- Babylon – Mary Zophres
- Elvis – Catherine Martin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once – Shirley Kurata
- Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris – Jenny Beavan
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
- The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin y Anne Marie Bradley
- The Batman – Naomi Donne, Mike Marino y Mike Fontaine
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Camille Friend y Joel Harlow
- Elvis – Mark Coulier, Jason Baird y Aldo Signoretti
- Sin novedad en el frente – Heike Merker y Linda Eisenhamerová
Mejores Efectos Especiales
- Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon y Daniel Barrett
- The Batman – Dan Lemmon, Russell Earl, Anders Langlands y Dominic Tuohy
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Geoffrey Baumann, Craig Hammack, R. Christopher White y Dan Sudick
- Sin novedad en el frente – Frank Petzold, Viktor Müller, Markus Frank y Kamil Jafar
- Top Gun: Maverick – Ryan Tudhope, Seth Hill, Bryan Litson y Scott R. Fisher