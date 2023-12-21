Conoce la lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2024

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas reveló la lista preliminar de producciones nominadas a los premios Óscar 2024 que se realizarán el 10 de marzo del próximo año y hay dos películas españolas, una mexicana una chilena y una peruana, entre ellas.

Y el anuncio de los preseleccionados se hizo este jueves 21 de diciembre previo a la celebración por Navidad y Año Nuevo, y destaca Barbie entre los principales nominados de La Academía.

Así también entre las preferidas para los Óscar 2024 están las películas Maestro, Oppenheimer, Poor Things y otros.

¿Cuáles son las películas españolas, mexicana, chilena y peruana nominadas?

La película española La sociedad de la nieve, de Juan Antonio Bayona; la mexicana Tótem, de Lila Avilés; el documental chileno La memoria infinita, de Maite Alberdi, y los cortometrajes de Pedro Almodóvar Strange Way of Life y el peruano Wings of Dust, de Giorgio Ghiotto, quedaron entre los precandidaturas para optar a los Óscar 2024.

¿Cuándo serán las votaciones?

Las primeras votaciones se realizarán entre el 11 y 16 de enero de 2024, mientras que las nominaciones oficiales se presentarán el 23 del mismo mes.

Y las votaciones finales serán del 22 al 27 de febrero, mientras que la fecha de la premiación está programada para el 10 de marzo en el Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

Lista de nominados a los premios Óscar 2024

Las primeras categorías de los premios Óscar 2024 en ser reveladas fueron Largometraje Documental, Cortometraje Documental, Largometraje Internacional, Maquillaje y Peluquería.

Asimismo, Música (partitura original), Música (partitura original), Canción, Cortometraje de animación, Cortometraje de acción real, Sonido y Efectos visuales.

Mejor Película Internacional

Armenia, “Amerikatsi”

Bután, “The Monk and the Gun”

Dinamarca, “The Promised Land”

Finlandia, “Fallen Leaves”

Francia, “The Taste of Things”

Alemania, “The Teachers’ Lounge”

Islandia, “Godland”

Italia, “Io Capitano”

Japón, “Perfect Days”

México, “Totem”

Marruecos, “The Mother of All Lies”

España, “Society of the Snow”

Túnez, “Four Daughters”

Ucrania, “20 Days in Mariupol”

Reino Unido, “The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Documental

“American Symphony”

“Apolonia, Apolonia”

“Beyond Utopia”

“Bobi Wine: The People’s President”

“Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy”

“The Eternal Memory”

“Four Daughters”

“Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project”

“In the Rearview”

“Stamped from the Beginning”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

“A Still Small Voice”

“32 Sounds”

“To Kill a Tiger”

“20 Days in Mariupol”

Mejor Maquillaje y Peluquería

“Beau Is Afraid”

“Ferrari”

“Golda”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“The Last Voyage of the Demeter”

“Maestro”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Society of the Snow”

Mejor Score Original

“American Fiction”

“American Symphony”

“Barbie”

“The Boy and the Heron”

“The Color Purple”

“Elemental”

“The Holdovers”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Oppenheimer”

“Poor Things”

“Saltburn”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejor Canción Original

“It Never Went Away” de “American Symphony”

“Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven)” de “Asteroid City”

“Dance The Night” de “Barbie”

“I’m Just Ken” de “Barbie”

“What Was I Made For?” de “Barbie”

“Keep It Movin’” de “The Color Purple”

“Superpower (I)” de “The Color Purple”

“The Fire Inside” de “Flamin’ Hot”

“High Life” de “Flora and Son”

“Meet In The Middle” de “Flora and Son”

“Can’t Catch Me Now” de “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes”

“Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)” de “Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Quiet Eyes” de “Past Lives”

“Road To Freedom” de “Rustin”

“Am I Dreaming” de “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Sonido

“Barbie”

“The Creator”

“Ferrari”

“The Killer”

“Killers of the Flower Moon”

“Maestro”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Oppenheimer”

“The Zone of Interest”

Mejores Efectos Visuales

“The Creator”

“Godzilla Minus One”

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”

“Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny”

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One”

“Napoleon”

“Poor Things”

“Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire”

“Society of the Snow”

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Mejor Corto Live Action

“The After”

“The Anne Frank Gift Shop”

“An Avocado Pit”

“Bienvenidos a Los Angeles”

“Dead Cat”

“Good Boy”

“Invincible”

“Invisible Border”

“Knight of Fortune”

“The One Note Man”

“Red, White and Blue”

“The Shepherd”

“Strange Way of Life”

“The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar”

“Yellow”

Mejor Corto Documental

“The ABCs of Book Banning”

“The Barber of Little Rock”

“Bear”

“Between Earth & Sky”

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

“Camp Courage”

“Deciding Vote”

“How We Get Free”

“If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis”

“Island in Between”

“The Last Repair Shop”

“Last Song from Kabul”

“Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó”

“Oasis”

“Wings of Dust”

Mejor Corto Animado

“Boom”

“Eeva”

“Humo (Smoke)”

“I’m Hip”

“A Kind of Testament”

“Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)”

“Letter to a Pig”

“Ninety-Five Senses”

“Once upon a Studio”

“Our Uniform”

“Pachyderme”

“Pete”

“27”

“War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko”

“Wild Summon”

Mejor director

Jonathan Glazer — La zona de interés

Yorgos Lanthimos — Poor Things

Christopher Nolan — Oppenheimer

Killers of the Flower Moon — Martin Scorsese

Greta Gerwig — Barbie

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Mejor actriz

Lily Gladstone — Los asesinos de la luna

Sandra Hüller — Anatomía de una caída

Carey Mulligan — Maestro

Natalie Portman — May December

Emma Stone — Poor Things

Margot Robbie — Barbie

Mejor actor

Bradley Cooper — Maestro

Colman Domingo — Rustin

Cillian Murphy — Oppenheimer

Jeffrey Wright — American Fiction

Leonardo Di Caprio — Los asesinos de la luna

Mejor actor de reparto

Robert De Niro — Los asesinos de la luna

Robert Downey Jr. — Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling — Barbie

Mark Ruffalo — Poor Things

Mejor actriz de reparto

Emily Blunt — Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks — El color púrpura

Julianne Moore — May December